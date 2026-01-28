Left Menu

Rwanda Challenges UK Over Scrapped Asylum Deal

Rwanda has filed an arbitration case against Britain for canceling an asylum deal. The agreement, originally established before PM Keir Starmer's tenure, involved Rwanda receiving payments to accept migrants who had illegally entered the UK.

In a significant diplomatic move, Rwanda announced on Tuesday that it has initiated an arbitration case against the United Kingdom following the cancellation of a previously agreed asylum deal. The agreement, which was terminated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in 2024, would have provided Rwanda with financial compensation to accept migrants who had entered Britain illegally.

A statement from Rwanda's government, posted on social media platform X, confirmed that notice had been submitted to the Permanent Court of Arbitration. The legal action alleges that the UK breached financial commitments stipulated in the bilateral agreement.

The scrapped deal had been orchestrated prior to Starmer's administration, reflecting ongoing international tensions surrounding migration policies and international agreements.

