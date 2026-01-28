Hoax Bomb Threat Shakes Dwarka Court Complex
A bomb threat received via email caused an evacuation at Dwarka court complex in New Delhi. Police quickly determined it was a hoax after thorough searches with bomb detection squads. An investigation is underway to identify the source of the email threat.
Chaos erupted at the Dwarka court complex in New Delhi on Wednesday morning following a bomb threat received via email, leading to an emergency evacuation of the area, authorities reported.
The threat, which turned out to be a hoax, was reported at 9:30 a.m. Police, along with dog and bomb detection squads, arrived at the scene and conducted a comprehensive search, finding nothing suspicious in the process.
An investigation has been initiated to trace the origin of the misleading email, according to a senior police officer.
