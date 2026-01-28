Hoax Bomb Threat Shakes Dwarka Court Complex

Chaos erupted at the Dwarka court complex in New Delhi on Wednesday morning following a bomb threat received via email, leading to an emergency evacuation of the area, authorities reported.

The threat, which turned out to be a hoax, was reported at 9:30 a.m. Police, along with dog and bomb detection squads, arrived at the scene and conducted a comprehensive search, finding nothing suspicious in the process.

An investigation has been initiated to trace the origin of the misleading email, according to a senior police officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)