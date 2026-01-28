Left Menu

Youth Allegedly Sets House Ablaze Amid Temple Festivities

An 18-year-old named Faisan Jaffer Shaikh has been taken into custody for allegedly setting fire to a house in Uttara Kannada district, Karnataka, while the homeowners were at a temple fair. Neighbors helped control the blaze. Police are investigating the motive behind the incident.

Updated: 28-01-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 14:54 IST
Youth Allegedly Sets House Ablaze Amid Temple Festivities
  • India

An 18-year-old youth has been detained by police after allegedly setting a house on fire in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, authorities reported Wednesday.

The incident unfolded in Devarahakkala village, Kumta taluk, while the family was away celebrating at a local temple fair, law enforcement officials revealed.

Police identified the accused as Faisan Jaffer Shaikh, who allegedly ignited the blaze in the absence of the homeowner, named Dinakar. Vigilant neighbors noticed the flames and quickly intervened, managing to control the fire. Authorities are investigating the motive, though no arrest has been made yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

