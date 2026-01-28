Youth Allegedly Sets House Ablaze Amid Temple Festivities

An 18-year-old youth has been detained by police after allegedly setting a house on fire in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, authorities reported Wednesday.

The incident unfolded in Devarahakkala village, Kumta taluk, while the family was away celebrating at a local temple fair, law enforcement officials revealed.

Police identified the accused as Faisan Jaffer Shaikh, who allegedly ignited the blaze in the absence of the homeowner, named Dinakar. Vigilant neighbors noticed the flames and quickly intervened, managing to control the fire. Authorities are investigating the motive, though no arrest has been made yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)