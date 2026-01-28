Karnataka Assembly Erupts Over Allegations of Phone Tapping
The Karnataka Assembly plunged into chaos as BJP accused the Congress government of phone tapping. The controversy erupted after state Minister H K Patil suggested that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was receiving directions from Delhi. The BJP challenged the legality of how information on the Governor's calls was obtained.
Tempers flared in the Karnataka Assembly as the BJP accused the Congress administration of tapping phones at Lok Bhavan. This uproar followed claims by state Minister H K Patil that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was being directed by calls from Delhi, which led to a heated exchange of allegations.
The controversy emerged during discussions on the Governor's address with BJP labeling the Congress as a 'phone tapping government.' They demanded to know how state Ministers accessed information regarding calls received by the Governor.
The session saw further tension as BJP members demanded clarification from the Congress, questioning the legality of any phone tapping allegations concerning communication between the Governor's office and the central government.
