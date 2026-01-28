Left Menu

Karnataka Assembly Erupts Over Allegations of Phone Tapping

The Karnataka Assembly plunged into chaos as BJP accused the Congress government of phone tapping. The controversy erupted after state Minister H K Patil suggested that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was receiving directions from Delhi. The BJP challenged the legality of how information on the Governor's calls was obtained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 17:00 IST
Karnataka Assembly Erupts Over Allegations of Phone Tapping
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tempers flared in the Karnataka Assembly as the BJP accused the Congress administration of tapping phones at Lok Bhavan. This uproar followed claims by state Minister H K Patil that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was being directed by calls from Delhi, which led to a heated exchange of allegations.

The controversy emerged during discussions on the Governor's address with BJP labeling the Congress as a 'phone tapping government.' They demanded to know how state Ministers accessed information regarding calls received by the Governor.

The session saw further tension as BJP members demanded clarification from the Congress, questioning the legality of any phone tapping allegations concerning communication between the Governor's office and the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026