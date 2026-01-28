Daring Heist Sparks Legal Battle Over Bank Security in Germany

Victims of a daring bank heist in Germany have filed lawsuits against the financial institution, accusing it of lax security measures. Over the Christmas period, burglars drilled into the vault of a German bank, making off with millions in loot.

Lawsuits have been lodged in Essen's court by lawyer Daniel Kuhlmann, targeting the bank for its alleged security failings. The heist involved masked thieves accessing the vault via a parking garage, where thousands of safety deposit boxes were stored, police reported.

The incident, which occurred at a savings bank branch in Gelsenkirchen, has shocked Germany, grabbing international headlines. Both the bank and the court have yet to comment, but the bank claims its security measures met state-of-the-art standards.

