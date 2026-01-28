Lawyers Stand Against New UGC Regulations: A Call for Change

A faction of lawyers from the Allahabad High Court took a stand on Wednesday against the University Grants Commission's (UGC) newly unveiled regulations targeting caste-based discrimination on campuses. As they rallied near the court at Ambedkar crossing, they vocally demanded the withdrawal of the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations (PEHEIR) 2026, dismissing it as 'divisive'.

Critics, including former joint secretary of the high court bar association Ashutosh Tiwari, argue that the regulation threatens societal unity, sparking unnecessary animosity among different castes. Tiwari warned that if ignored, these protests could burgeon into a broader public movement, holding the government accountable for burgeoning public dissatisfaction.

While the UGC's intent is to dismantle discrimination across various categories, including gender and caste, the new rules have faced backlash primarily from students in general or unreserved categories. These groups argue that the policies could disproportionately impact them, failing to deliver equitable protection across the board.

