Left Menu

Acquittal and Conviction in High-Profile Ayodhya Case: A DNA Twist

In a high-profile Ayodhya case, the POCSO court acquitted Samajwadi Party leader Moeed Khan while convicting his domestic help, Raju, for the gangrape of a 12-year-old girl. DNA evidence linked Raju to the crime, while Moeed's results were negative, leading to significant political and legal repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:28 IST
Acquittal and Conviction in High-Profile Ayodhya Case: A DNA Twist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark judgment, a POCSO court in Ayodhya acquitted Samajwadi Party leader Moeed Khan, while finding his domestic help guilty in a harrowing 2024 gangrape case.

The court's decision came after a DNA test linked Raju to the crime, contradicting earlier allegations against Moeed Khan. The case gained significant attention when the 12-year-old victim was found pregnant, sparking political outrage.

The special judge, Nirupama Vikram, delivered the verdict, leading to the destruction of Moeed Khan's properties by local authorities, a political move criticized by several parties. The court is expected to announce Raju's sentence on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026