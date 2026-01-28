Acquittal and Conviction in High-Profile Ayodhya Case: A DNA Twist
In a high-profile Ayodhya case, the POCSO court acquitted Samajwadi Party leader Moeed Khan while convicting his domestic help, Raju, for the gangrape of a 12-year-old girl. DNA evidence linked Raju to the crime, while Moeed's results were negative, leading to significant political and legal repercussions.
In a landmark judgment, a POCSO court in Ayodhya acquitted Samajwadi Party leader Moeed Khan, while finding his domestic help guilty in a harrowing 2024 gangrape case.
The court's decision came after a DNA test linked Raju to the crime, contradicting earlier allegations against Moeed Khan. The case gained significant attention when the 12-year-old victim was found pregnant, sparking political outrage.
The special judge, Nirupama Vikram, delivered the verdict, leading to the destruction of Moeed Khan's properties by local authorities, a political move criticized by several parties. The court is expected to announce Raju's sentence on Thursday.
