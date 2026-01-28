Trump’s Tariff Turmoil: US-South Korea Trade Tensions Escalate

President Donald Trump's abrupt announcement to potentially increase tariffs on South Korean imports has stirred political and economic tensions between the two countries. The move, which came via social media, calls into question South Korea's fulfillment of a trade agreement made last year.

The United States' main concern is the trade deficit with South Korea, which has reached unsustainable levels. Trump's chief trade negotiator has highlighted South Korea's failure to deliver on its investment and trade commitments, particularly in agriculture and other sectors.

South Korean officials are now urging parliament to pass pending legislation to push forward investment commitments, although delays are expected due to legal complexities and economic conditions. Meanwhile, regulatory actions within South Korea have sparked concerns about potential discrimination against U.S. companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)