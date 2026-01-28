Tragedy Strikes: Delhi Police ASI Dies in Suspected Suicide
A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector, ASI Ravinder, allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance. Despite immediate medical attention, he was declared dead at the hospital. Ravinder served in the Delhi Police for almost 28 years. The department is offering support to his grieving family.
A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector, ASI Ravinder, was reported dead in a suspected suicide at his residence on Wednesday, according to official sources.
Ravinder, who was assigned as a duty officer with the District Investigation Unit (DIU) in the Outer North district, was found to have consumed a poisonous substance at his home. Family members transported him to a hospital in Sonipat, Haryana, but he was declared dead upon arrival.
Preliminary reports indicate the incident took place during early morning hours. Having joined the Delhi Police in 1998, Ravinder had dedicated 28 years to the force. He leaves behind his mother, wife, daughter, and son. The police department is actively providing support to the family, while legal procedures are underway.
