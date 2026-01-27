Brotherhood Over Borders: Punjab-Haryana Water Dispute Dialogue

In a significant meeting to resolve the longstanding Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, aligned with Haryana's counterpart Nayab Singh Saini, emphasized collaboration over confrontation. The two leaders expressed solidarity by describing Punjab and Haryana as 'brothers, not enemies,' underlining unity amidst disagreement.

The dialogue, held in a constructive environment, aimed at finding an amicable solution to the decades-old issue, as both chief ministers stressed the importance of respecting each state's rights without harming the other's interests. Mann highlighted Punjab's dire water scarcity, noting the state's heightened dependence on diminishing groundwater resources.

Chief Minister Mann firmly stated Punjab's need to retain its water share while striving for a peaceful solution, advocating for continued officer-level deliberations. Haryana's CM Saini echoed these sentiments, referencing teachings by Guru Nanak Dev aimed at guiding towards reconciliation and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)