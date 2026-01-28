President Murmu Highlights Major Health Gains in Budget Session Address

In her ceremonial Address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, outlined the Government’s inclusive vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, placing strong emphasis on public healthcare as a cornerstone of human capital development and national progress.

The President underscored that health and well-being are central to building a resilient and productive nation, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to accessible, affordable and quality healthcare, particularly for the poor, vulnerable and underserved sections of society.

Ayushman Bharat Expands Access to Free Healthcare

Highlighting the impact of flagship initiatives of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the President noted that over 11 crore people have received free medical treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) since its launch. In the past year alone, nearly 2.5 crore poor and vulnerable citizens benefited from free treatment under government health schemes, significantly reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses.

Focus on Senior Citizens and Primary Healthcare

Special attention was drawn to healthcare for the elderly, with the issuance of nearly 1 crore Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards over the last one and a half years. These cards have enabled around 8 lakh senior citizens to access free healthcare services.

The President also highlighted the strengthening of primary healthcare through 1.80 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs operational across the country. These centres are playing a crucial role in delivering comprehensive primary healthcare at the grassroots, especially in rural, remote and underserved regions.

Mission-Mode Disease Control and Public Health Wins

Reflecting the Government’s preventive healthcare approach, the Address noted that under the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, more than 6.5 crore people have been screened, particularly in rural and tribal areas, enabling early detection and prevention. Sustained public health interventions have also led to effective control of Japanese Encephalitis and related diseases, especially in endemic districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In a significant global recognition, the President announced that the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared India a Trachoma-free country, marking a major milestone in the fight against preventable diseases.

Strengthening Healthcare in the Northeast

The past decade was described as transformative for healthcare infrastructure in the Northeast. The establishment of a State Cancer Institute in Itanagar, a Medical College in Shivsagar, Assam, a Medical College in Sichey, Sikkim, and a Women and Children’s Hospital in Agartala are expected to benefit millions of families and bridge long-standing regional healthcare gaps.

Women’s Health at the Centre of Development

Reaffirming the Government’s holistic approach to women’s empowerment, the President highlighted the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ campaign, under which around 7 crore women received health check-ups in September. The initiative has strengthened early diagnosis and timely care, reinforcing women’s role as key drivers of national development.

Call to Action: Building a Future-Ready Health System

The Presidential Address reaffirmed the Government’s resolve to further expand health coverage, strengthen infrastructure and pursue citizen-centric reforms. With measurable gains, global recognition and a clear roadmap ahead, the Government called upon States, healthcare providers and stakeholders to actively partner in building a resilient, inclusive and future-ready healthcare system for India.