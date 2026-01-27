Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly Gears Up for Budget Session 2026-27

The Rajasthan Assembly's budget session starts on Wednesday, following an all-party agreement to ensure smooth proceedings. The session, lasting nearly a month, will feature the presentation of the state budget for 2026-27. Speaker Vasudev Devnani called for dignified debate and adherence to parliamentary norms.

Jaipur | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:24 IST
The Rajasthan Assembly is set to commence its budget session on Wednesday after an all-party meeting pledged smooth and orderly proceedings. The meeting was aimed at upholding parliamentary traditions and rules.

The session, marking the fifth for the 16th Assembly, begins with the governor's address on January 28. Over the course of almost a month, the state budget for 2026-27 will be unveiled. Speaker Vasudev Devnani emphasized the importance of meaningful debates and maintaining the House's dignity. Both ruling and opposition leaders assured decorum will be observed.

Smooth functioning relies on cooperation between all parties, asserted Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel and other party leaders participated in reinforcing efforts towards well-structured discussions.

