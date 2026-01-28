Over 1,000 Suspects Arrested in North West Under Operation Shanela II

Operation Shanela II, the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) high-density Safer Festive Season crime-fighting initiative, continues to deliver decisive results in the North West province, with more than 1,000 suspects arrested in a single week.

Between Monday, 19 January and Sunday, 25 January 2026, SAPS, working closely with other law enforcement stakeholders, intensified operations across all five districts of the province to ensure communities remain safe and feel protected. The coordinated crackdown included vehicle checkpoints, roadblocks, stop-and-search operations, tracing of wanted suspects, foot and vehicle patrols, and compliance inspections.

According to SAPS, a total of 1,083 suspects were apprehended for a wide range of serious offences, including drug dealing, illegal liquor trading, robbery, murder, rape, assault (both grievous bodily harm and common assault), residential and business burglaries, theft from and out of motor vehicles, malicious damage to property, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and contraventions of the Immigration Act.

Wanted Criminals Traced and Arrested

The relentless efforts of detectives led to the arrest of 268 wanted suspects linked to serious crimes such as murder, rape, assault GBH and illegal possession of firearms, reinforcing SAPS’ commitment to ensuring that fugitives are brought to justice.

Firearms Seized in Delareyville Operation

In a major breakthrough, police acted on intelligence regarding suspects allegedly involved in a series of robberies in Delareyville and believed to be in possession of unlicensed firearms. On Friday, 23 January 2026, at around 22:00, members of the Provincial Tracing Task Team, Lichtenburg K9 Unit and Mahikeng Crime Intelligence intercepted the suspects after their vehicle suffered a puncture on the road between Delareyville and Vrisgewaagte.

Four suspects were arrested after a search of their red Volkswagen Polo uncovered four unlicensed pistols with filed-off serial numbers and 22 rounds of ammunition. The suspects appeared before the Delareyville Magistrate’s Court on Monday and were remanded in custody until 10 February 2026, when they are expected to apply formally for bail. Investigations are ongoing, with police working to link the suspects to additional cases.

SAPS Vows Relentless Crime-Fighting

Acting Provincial Commissioner in the North West, Major General (Dr) Ryno Naidoo, praised SAPS members for their professionalism, dedication and tireless efforts during Operation Shanela II.

He reaffirmed that SAPS in the province will continue to pursue criminals relentlessly and ensure that justice is served, sending a clear message that crime will not be tolerated in the North West.