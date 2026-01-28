Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over ICE Presence at Italy's Winter Games

Concerns have risen in Italy over the deployment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the upcoming Winter Games. Homeland Security Investigations, a unit of ICE, will support security efforts, sparking outrage amid ongoing tensions concerning U.S. immigration policies under the Trump administration. Italian officials reassure limited involvement.

  • Italy

News of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's involvement in Italy's Winter Games has sparked confusion and concern. Homeland Security Investigations, an ICE unit, will assist with security, but their presence has raised eyebrows given their association with the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Italian officials clarified that HSI officers, familiar with cross-border crimes, are differentiated from ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations, notorious for immigration crackdowns. Despite reassurances, Italian media and the public reacted strongly, reflecting broader tensions between Trump-era U.S. policies and international relations.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala expressed strong opposition to ICE's presence, while the Italian Interior Ministry emphasized that HSI agents would not conduct immigration enforcement. They would operate from a U.S. consulate control room, supporting American and Italian authorities during the Games without public visibility.

