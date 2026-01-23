Left Menu

AI: The $550 Billion Catalyst for a Viksit Bharat

PwC India launched an AI framework aiming to unlock USD 550 billion by 2035 across agriculture, education, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors. The initiative, revealed at the World Economic Forum, positions India as a benchmark for emerging economies, highlighting AI's potential for both growth and equitable transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

PwC India has launched an ambitious AI framework designed to unlock a staggering USD 550 billion by 2035, targeting five crucial sectors: agriculture, education, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing.

The report, 'AI Edge for Viksit Bharat', was unveiled during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, showcasing India's potential as a global leader in deploying AI for transformative and equitable growth.

With economic modelling indicating substantial sectoral contributions, AI is set to revolutionize Indian industry, enhancing crop productivity, school governance, healthcare outcomes, and more, as part of a broader strategy for national development.

