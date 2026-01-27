Parliament's Budget Session Sparks Controversy Over SIR and VB-G RAM G Act

The government's refusal to revisit the VB-G RAM G Act and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) during Parliament's Budget session has fuelled oppositional frustration. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized past exhaustive debates, stating, "we cannot reverse the gear."

An all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saw participation from numerous political figures who voiced their concerns. Despite the insistence of opposition leaders like Congress's Jairam Ramesh on addressing employment guarantees and US tariffs on India, the government's stance remains firm.

As the Budget session commences, focus shifts to President Droupadi Murmu's address and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's economic survey presentation. With critical economic and foreign policy topics on the agenda, the opposition calls for in-depth discussions amid global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)