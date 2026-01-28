Diplomatic Crossroads: Bangladesh Assures Safety Amidst Indian Withdrawal

In a recent statement, Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser, Md Touhid Hossain, emphasized that there is no danger to Indian diplomats and their families in Bangladesh. His comments came after India's choice to withdraw families of Indian diplomats due to perceived security threats.

This precautionary move by India follows an uptick in extremist activities and precedes the upcoming general elections in Bangladesh. Besides its high commission in Dhaka, India operates diplomatic outposts in Khulna, Chattogram, Rajshahi, and Sylhet. Despite the withdrawal, diplomatic activities continue as usual.

Hossain assured that Bangladesh remains safe for all foreign diplomats. He acknowledged India's autonomy in making such decisions and indicated no official communication had been made concerning security issues. The Indian High Commission recently held a Republic Day reception, emphasizing ongoing cooperation between the nations.

