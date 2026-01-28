Potential Putin-Zelenskiy Summit: A Step Toward Diplomatic Solutions

In recent developments, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov indicated that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy could be on the horizon. Ushakov underscored the necessity for any potential summit to be meticulously prepared and focused on tangible outcomes.

Historically, Moscow has expressed interest in hosting such a meeting, despite Zelenskiy's previous rejection and suggestion that it occur in Kyiv. This exchange highlights ongoing tensions and the intricate diplomatic dance between the two leaders.

Notably, a U.S. official informed Axios that the leaders were as close as ever to arranging a face-to-face encounter, spurred by recent American-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi. The potential summit carries significant implications for the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)