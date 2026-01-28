Tragic Altercation in Delhi: The Fatal Bidi Dispute

A young man, aged 21, lost his life in a fatal stabbing incident in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday. The victim, Karan, reportedly engaged in a verbal spat over the act of lighting a 'bidi', which rapidly escalated into violence, according to the police.

Witnesses, including Karan's cousin, indicate that the conflict arose when Karan went out to make a purchase, leading to an altercation with local residents. During this confrontation, a 15-year-old boy allegedly stabbed Karan. Despite efforts to rush him to the hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival.

The accused's family provides a different narrative, stating that Karan attempted to assault their household members, prompting an act of self-defense by the minor. Law enforcement has registered a murder case and is actively investigating to apprehend the suspect, as stated by police authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)