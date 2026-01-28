Left Menu

Strengthening Disaster Resilience in Punjab: A Call for Enhanced Coordination

The recent conclave in Punjab emphasized the need for stronger inter-state coordination in disaster management following last year's devastating floods. Officials highlighted issues like loss of life, land, and infrastructure, urging better coordination with neighboring states and agencies to enhance disaster resilience against increasing natural calamities.

Punjab, still reeling from last year's catastrophic floods, faces a dire need for enhanced inter-state collaboration, as highlighted by a senior official attending a key conclave on disaster resilience. Anurag Verma, Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner, Revenue, stressed the significance of lessons learned, underscoring vital coordination needs in disaster management.

In last year's floods, around 60 casualties were reported and vast agricultural lands were devastated. Verma emphasized partnering with Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the Central Water Commission, to strengthen river monitoring and local response capacities.

The event, hosted by the Army's Western Command and the NDMA, saw contributions from various disaster management authorities. Himachal Pradesh shared its escalating issues with extreme weather events and land subsidence, directing attention to the critical need for proactive and coordinated responses to climate change-induced disasters.

