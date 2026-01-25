Tensions Rise as Immigration Enforcement Sparks Protests in Minneapolis
A Border Patrol agent fatally shot a man in Minneapolis, marking the second such incident this month amid rising tensions over immigration enforcement. The city has seen protests following the incident, with local politicians calling for an end to federal enforcement operations. President Trump criticized officials for inciting opposition.
A Border Patrol agent fatally shot a man in Minneapolis on Saturday, sparking protests from residents and local politicians over heightened immigration enforcement in the area. This marks the second fatal incident this month. Agents claim the shooting was in self-defense as they attempted to disarm a U.S. citizen approaching with a handgun.
Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino stated at a press conference that the man posed an immediate threat to law enforcement. The situation has provoked tension between state and federal leaders; while local Democrats argue increased immigration enforcement endangers the city's safety, President Trump and Republicans blame Democrats for inciting opposition.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara confirmed the deceased was a lawful gun owner with only traffic violations on record. The incident, captured on social media, showed agents wrestling with the suspect. In the aftermath, Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota's governor urged an end to federal immigration operations, while Trump accused them of inciting resistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NBA Game Postponed After Minneapolis Shooting Sparks Protests
Tensions Rise: Federal Immigration Crackdown Sparks Protests in Minneapolis
Outcry Over Federal Agents in Minneapolis: A Call for Change
Political Tensions Erupt in Payyanur: A Clash of Allegations and Protests
UN Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protests