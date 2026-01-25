Tensions Rise as Immigration Enforcement Sparks Protests in Minneapolis

A Border Patrol agent fatally shot a man in Minneapolis on Saturday, sparking protests from residents and local politicians over heightened immigration enforcement in the area. This marks the second fatal incident this month. Agents claim the shooting was in self-defense as they attempted to disarm a U.S. citizen approaching with a handgun.

Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino stated at a press conference that the man posed an immediate threat to law enforcement. The situation has provoked tension between state and federal leaders; while local Democrats argue increased immigration enforcement endangers the city's safety, President Trump and Republicans blame Democrats for inciting opposition.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara confirmed the deceased was a lawful gun owner with only traffic violations on record. The incident, captured on social media, showed agents wrestling with the suspect. In the aftermath, Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota's governor urged an end to federal immigration operations, while Trump accused them of inciting resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)