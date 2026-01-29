Democrats Demand ICE Reforms Amid Looming Government Shutdown

With a government shutdown imminent, Senate Democrats are intensifying their demands for reforms within the Department of Homeland Security. Their calls specifically target ICE agents amidst rising tensions following two fatal incidents in Minneapolis.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer emphasized that without the implementation of a stricter code of conduct and accountability for ICE agents, legislation would stall. Democrats are united in their demand to overhaul ICE practices, urging the White House to engage in negotiations to prevent a shutdown.

Despite some Republican openness to discussions, deep divisions remain. The potential government shutdown highlights the ongoing partisan struggle around immigration enforcement policies in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)