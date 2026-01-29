FBI Raids Georgia Election Hub Amid Trump Fraud Claims

The FBI executed a search warrant at the Fulton County Election Hub in Georgia, following unsubstantiated claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump. The search, labeled as a "court-authorized law enforcement activity," is part of ongoing investigations into the supposed voting irregularities of the 2020 election.

Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory denounced the federal actions as an assault on democracy. Agents seized 700 boxes of ballots, suspecting an attempt by Trump to influence the upcoming midterms. This act represents the latest in Trump's legal maneuverings to revisit the controversial 2020 election results and underscores ongoing political tensions.

Amid backlash and further legal challenges, including a Trump-initiated lawsuit for accessing election materials, officials in Georgia are debating a legal counteraction. This situation pivots on prior accusations against Trump of attempting to alter Georgia's election outcome through undue pressure and has reignited debate over electoral integrity and executive overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)