Kolkata Zoo Bats Undergo Nipah Virus Testing Amid Contagion Concerns
In response to a potential Nipah virus threat, officials conducted RT-PCR testing on bats at Kolkata's Alipore Zoo. Teams collected samples across West Bengal, including Madhyamgram, Barasat, and Basirhat, under supervision from health authorities and logistical support from the state's Forest department. Test results are expected soon.
Concern over a potential Nipah virus outbreak has prompted rapid response measures at Kolkata's Alipore Zoo, where bats are being tested for infection with RT-PCR methods, according to a senior state Forest department official.
A specialized team from the National Institute of Medical Research has conducted thorough testing and sampling over a two-day period, ensuring strict adherence to protocols at all times.
The initiative, part of a broader surveillance effort across West Bengal, involves sample collection in multiple districts as health authorities work in tandem with forest officials to mitigate any threat. Test outcomes are expected shortly, providing crucial information on the safety of the zoo's bat population.
