Local Firm Steps In to Repair Roads After Storm Damage in Tzaneen

A swift public–private response has helped restore access and safety in parts of Tzaneen after Makgetsi Construction Enterprise intervened to support the Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality following heavy rains that caused extensive road damage and debris buildup.

The black female-owned local construction company deployed teams and equipment to carry out urgent road rehabilitation and clean-up operations, removing storm debris and patching damaged road surfaces in some of the most affected areas. The intervention aimed to restore mobility, improve road safety for residents and motorists, and ensure continuity of essential services.

Community-first response

Founder of Makgetsi Construction Enterprise, Sekibela Mahalefa, said the decision to step in was driven by a strong sense of responsibility to the local community.

“We were deeply concerned by the impact the heavy rains had on our community. As a local business, we could not stand by while roads became unsafe and access was disrupted. Supporting the municipality in times of need is part of our responsibility to the people of Tzaneen,” Mahalefa said.

Multiple teams were deployed, with priority given to high-traffic and high-risk roads, where damage posed the greatest threat to safety and access.

Partnership speeds up recovery

Mahalefa emphasised that the initiative went beyond basic infrastructure repair.

“This was not just about road repair; it was about restoring dignity, safety and mobility for residents. When business and local government work together, recovery happens faster and more effectively,” she said.

Makgetsi Construction Enterprise confirmed that the intervention forms part of its broader strategy to strengthen partnerships with the Greater Tzaneen Municipality, particularly in preparation for future emergency responses and ongoing infrastructure support.

Residents welcome intervention

Local residents have welcomed the company’s involvement, describing it as timely and impactful in addressing storm-related challenges.

“Makgetsi is highly commendable for this strong commitment to social and corporate responsibility. Their ethical business practices and care for the Tzaneen community show that success goes beyond profit,” a community member commented on a local digital platform.

Building resilience through local enterprise

Makgetsi Construction Enterprise provides infrastructure development, road maintenance and civil construction services across South Africa. The company said it remains committed to initiatives that strengthen local infrastructure, resilience and long-term community development.