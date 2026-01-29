Legal Uprising in Dhanbad: Lawyers' Pen-Down Strike

In Dhanbad, lawyers have launched an indefinite pen-down strike, calling for permanent solutions to parking and entry issues at court premises. The protest, organized by the Dhanbad Bar Association, saw over 5,000 advocates gather at the court complex.

General Secretary Jitendra Kumar accused the district administration and Sadar hospital management of exacerbating the situation by blocking a temporary court entrance. This closure has created significant challenges for lawyers and litigants traveling daily.

Dhanbad Sub-Divisional Magistrate Lokesh Barange assured the Bar Association that the concerns would be addressed. However, the strike will continue until the administration provides a written assurance, citing previous unmet verbal promises.

