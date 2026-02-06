Parking Dispute Turns Violent at Kilimanoor
A parking dispute in Kilimanoor led to violence when a woman named Sindhu was allegedly attacked by her uncle, Manikuttan, with a machete. The incident followed an argument over scooter parking and resulted in Sindhu sustaining serious injuries. Authorities are investigating and searching for the suspect.
In a violent aftermath of a parking dispute in Kilimanoor, a 34-year-old woman named Sindhu was allegedly attacked by her uncle with a machete, police report.
The altercation occurred when Sindhu, after returning from dropping off her daughter, parked her scooter near her uncle's house.
The suspect, identified as Manikuttan, allegedly lashed out, inflicting serious injuries on Sindhu, who now requires emergency surgery. Authorities are actively investigating the incident and efforts are underway to locate the accused.
