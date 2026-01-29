Controversy Unfolds Over UGC Equity Regulations: Agnihotri Speaks Out

In a significant development, former Bareilly city magistrate Alankar Agnihotri, who was suspended on charges of indiscipline, has lauded the Supreme Court's decision to stay the implementation of the recent UGC equity regulations aimed at preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses.

Agnihotri, who stepped down in protest of government policies, specifically highlighted his disapproval of the UGC's regulations intended to define discrimination strictly against Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.

Addressing the press, Agnihotri alleged being the target of a conspiracy to frame him in false cases, expressing fears of societal division and mental trauma among students due to the new regulations.