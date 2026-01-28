Left Menu

Diplomatic Conversations: Turkey and Iran Discuss Regional Peace

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi engaged in discussions to reduce regional tensions during a recent phone call. The Turkish Foreign Ministry shared this update without disclosing further details. Turkey, a NATO member, opposes military action against its neighboring country, Iran.

Updated: 28-01-2026 18:09 IST
In a significant move to address regional tensions, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in a telephone discussion with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araqchi. The primary focus of their conversation was to explore avenues for reducing conflicts in the region. This development was confirmed by a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

Details of the discussion remain under wraps as the Turkish ministry refrained from sharing further information. However, this dialogue signifies a continued diplomatic effort by Turkey to maintain regional stability, particularly given its geographical proximity to Iran.

As a NATO ally, Turkey has consistently opposed any form of military intervention against Iran. This stance underscores its commitment to peaceful resolutions and maintaining harmony in its neighboring relations.

