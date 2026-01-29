Aegean Tensions: Turkey and Greece Clash Over Continental Shelves

On Thursday, the Turkish defense ministry announced a maritime notice calling for Greece to coordinate with Ankara on research endeavors in the Aegean Sea, an area Turkey regards as part of its continental shelf. Despite improved ties between the historical rivals and NATO allies, disagreements persist over maritime boundaries in this resource-rich region.

Turkey's issuance of a Navtex, a legal advisory for mariners, objected to purported Greek violations of international law in the Aegean. This unprecedented advisory, issued without an expiration date, could escalate tensions as both nations seek to capitalize on energy finds in the eastern Mediterranean.

These developments could impact the operations of vessels belonging to companies active in the area. Greece, meanwhile, plans to expand its territorial waters, a move Turkey has previously indicated could be a cause for war per a 1995 parliamentary resolution, potentially setting the stage for further diplomatic friction.

