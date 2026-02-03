Decade-Old Grudge Leads to Tragic Murder in Savadatti

In a shocking incident rooted in a long-standing personal dispute, a 49-year-old man was brutally murdered in Savadatti district. The victim, Basappa Hosamani, was allegedly hacked to death with a machete on Monday evening.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Irayya Sangayya Mathapati, who has been taken into custody. The violent altercation is believed to have been motivated by a decade-old incident involving Hosamani's elopement with Mathapati's mother.

Police reports indicate that after committing the crime, Mathapati reportedly notified the police himself and awaited their arrival on the scene. A murder case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to uncover more details surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)