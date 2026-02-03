Left Menu

Decade-Old Grudge Leads to Tragic Murder in Savadatti

A 49-year-old man in Savadatti was killed in a machete attack, allegedly due to a decade-long personal dispute. The victim, Basappa Hosamani, had previously eloped with the attacker's mother, sparking the enduring grudge. The suspect, Irayya Sangayya Mathapati, has been arrested after confessing to the crime.

Updated: 03-02-2026 14:40 IST
  • India

In a shocking incident rooted in a long-standing personal dispute, a 49-year-old man was brutally murdered in Savadatti district. The victim, Basappa Hosamani, was allegedly hacked to death with a machete on Monday evening.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Irayya Sangayya Mathapati, who has been taken into custody. The violent altercation is believed to have been motivated by a decade-old incident involving Hosamani's elopement with Mathapati's mother.

Police reports indicate that after committing the crime, Mathapati reportedly notified the police himself and awaited their arrival on the scene. A murder case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to uncover more details surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

