Arrest in Adilabad: Social Media Post Sparks Tension

A 20-year-old from Adilabad, Telangana, was apprehended for allegedly posting provocative content online, which could disrupt communal harmony. The police have intensified surveillance on those using social media to provoke unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Adilabad district, Telangana, for allegedly posting inflammatory content on a social media platform, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The suspect is accused of sharing messages that could incite hostility between community groups in Bela mandal. Following a filed complaint, police took action against the accused, leading to his arrest.

Law enforcement officials have intensified monitoring of individuals promoting unrest through social platforms to maintain public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

