Arrest in Adilabad: Social Media Post Sparks Tension

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Adilabad district, Telangana, for allegedly posting inflammatory content on a social media platform, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The suspect is accused of sharing messages that could incite hostility between community groups in Bela mandal. Following a filed complaint, police took action against the accused, leading to his arrest.

Law enforcement officials have intensified monitoring of individuals promoting unrest through social platforms to maintain public order.

