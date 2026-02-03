Left Menu

Mizoram Leads Healthcare Revolution with Trailblazing Cashless Scheme

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma highlights the state's prioritization of health improvements, particularly through the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme. The scheme, which promotes cashless treatment, has achieved significant enrollment. Efforts include enhancing medical infrastructure, supported by the World Bank and central government, as noted at a recent health conclave.

Aizawl | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:58 IST
Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced a robust commitment to the health sector, citing the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme as a transformative force in the state's medical landscape. Achieving a 91% enrollment rate, the scheme offers cashless treatments and recently received a national accolade for its extensive reach.

Addressing a health conclave in Aizawl, Lalduhoma emphasised healthcare as pivotal for Mizoram's development. The infrastructure improvements, supported by the Mizoram Health Systems Strengthening Project, include advanced equipment and facility upgrades at district and community health centers.

Spearheaded by sustained investments from the World Bank and central government, these initiatives have propelled Mizoram's health facilities to national recognition. The conclave gathered health experts from across India to exchange strategies for sustainable healthcare improvements.

