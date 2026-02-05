TRAI tightens QoS norms as Pune achieves full compliance amid rapid 5G expansion

The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to providing reliable, high-quality telecom services across all parts of the country, with service performance being rigorously monitored against the Quality of Service (QoS) benchmarks mandated by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Officials said telecom network performance is objectively assessed through measurable parameters such as call drop rates, packet loss and service downtime, ensuring that citizens receive services aligned with evolving global standards.

TRAI revises benchmarks to match international standards

TRAI has recently revised its QoS benchmarks, making them more stringent and introducing a phased “glide path” approach to bring India’s telecom service standards closer to international best practices.

These benchmarks cover critical indicators of network reliability, including:

Call drop rate

Packet loss

Service downtime

Network availability

Data for these parameters is systematically collected from Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), with monthly compliance reports published in the public domain.

Maharashtra and Pune meet all network QoS benchmarks

According to TRAI’s compliance report for December 2025, all TSPs met the mandated QoS benchmarks for network-related parameters, including call drop rates, across the Maharashtra Licensed Service Area (LSA).

In Pune District, all operators were found compliant with TRAI’s QoS standards for 4G and 5G services, reflecting strong network performance in one of the country’s key IT and industrial hubs.

Minimal service complaints in Hinjewadi and Baramati

The Government noted that citizen feedback is an important safeguard for service quality. Consumers can report poor telecom service through the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) portal.

The Department reviews complaints and coordinates directly with concerned TSPs to ensure timely resolution.

For the year 2025–26, no complaints specifically related to call drops were reported in Hinjewadi or Baramati. However, a small number of general network-related complaints were recorded:

Three complaints in Hinjewadi

One complaint in Baramati

Independent TRAI drive test confirms strong performance

TRAI also conducted an independent drive test in Pune’s Hinjewadi area in September 2025, which confirmed that all telecom operators met QoS benchmarks for network parameters and call drop rates.

5G rollout reaches near-universal district coverage

Since the launch of 5G services by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 1 October 2022, TSPs have expanded beyond their minimum rollout obligations across the country.

At present:

5G services are available in 776 out of 777 districts

Coverage extends to 99.87% of India’s districts

The Government noted that further expansion depends on the techno-commercial considerations of service providers.

India records one of the world’s fastest 5G deployments

India’s 5G rollout continues at a globally unprecedented scale. To date:

Over 5.18 lakh 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) have been installed

Around 38 crore wireless data subscribers have begun using 5G services

This represents one of the fastest nationwide 5G expansions in the world.

Maharashtra sees rapid infrastructure growth

As of 31 December 2025, telecom operators have installed 54,261 5G BTSs across Maharashtra, including:

8,260 BTSs in Pune District

1,094 BTSs in the Baramati Parliamentary Constituency

Key government initiatives supporting 5G proliferation

The Government has undertaken several policy and regulatory reforms to accelerate 5G infrastructure rollout, including:

Auction of spectrum for 5G mobile services

Financial reforms to rationalise Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), Bank Guarantees and interest rates

Removal of Spectrum Usage Charges for spectrum acquired in auctions held from 2022 onwards

Simplification of SACFA clearance procedures

Launch of the PM GatiShakti Sanchar portal and streamlined Right of Way (RoW) permissions

Time-bound approvals for use of street furniture for small cells and telecom lines

Commitment to quality, accessibility and Digital India

The Government said it will continue monitoring telecom service delivery closely through TRAI benchmarks, citizen feedback mechanisms and policy reforms, ensuring that the benefits of high-speed connectivity reach every corner of the country while maintaining strong service quality.