Bank of England's Narrow Vote Sparks Interest Rate Speculation

The Bank of England left interest rates unchanged after a narrow 5-4 vote, indicating potential rate cuts if inflation decreases persist. The decision followed a significant economic growth forecast cut and a rise in unemployment. Market reactions included Sterling's drop and expectations of earlier rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of England held its interest rates steady following a tight 5-4 vote, hinting that potential rate reductions could occur if the anticipated drop in inflation continues.

The bank reduced its economic growth projection and noted a rise in unemployment, yet maintained the benchmark rate at 3.75%, aligning with economist predictions from a Reuters survey.

The decision caused Sterling to plummet against the U.S. dollar and fueled expectations of an earlier rate cut, with market observers now pricing a March cut possibility at nearly 50%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

