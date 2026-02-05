Bank of England's Narrow Vote Sparks Interest Rate Speculation
The Bank of England left interest rates unchanged after a narrow 5-4 vote, indicating potential rate cuts if inflation decreases persist. The decision followed a significant economic growth forecast cut and a rise in unemployment. Market reactions included Sterling's drop and expectations of earlier rate cuts.
The Bank of England held its interest rates steady following a tight 5-4 vote, hinting that potential rate reductions could occur if the anticipated drop in inflation continues.
The bank reduced its economic growth projection and noted a rise in unemployment, yet maintained the benchmark rate at 3.75%, aligning with economist predictions from a Reuters survey.
The decision caused Sterling to plummet against the U.S. dollar and fueled expectations of an earlier rate cut, with market observers now pricing a March cut possibility at nearly 50%.
