AI in Warfare: Global Standards or National Interests?

The Responsible AI in the Military Domain summit saw 35 out of 85 countries agree on principles for military AI use. Despite mounting concerns over AI in warfare, key players like the U.S. and China opted out, citing strategic interests amid growing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:22 IST
In a significant move at the A Coruna summit, 35 countries agreed to principles for governing military AI, although major powers like the U.S. and China did not participate. The consensus reflects global unease about rapid AI development in warfare.

The discussions underscored geopolitical tensions, with many nations wary of adopting measures that might limit their strategic advantages compared to others like Russia and China, noted Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans. The minister emphasized the dual urgency of advancing AI while ensuring its responsible use.

Despite the summit's non-binding nature, the agreement highlights important steps such as affirming human oversight of AI weapons and setting clear command structures. Key signatories included several European nations and South Korea, with the goal of averting unintended military escalations.

