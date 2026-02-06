Telangana Prepares for Comprehensive Electoral Roll Revision

In a crucial step towards the revision of electoral rolls, Telangana CEO C Sudharsan Reddy announced on Thursday that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is expected to commence in April-May. The announcement was made during a meeting with representatives of recognized political parties.

Reddy emphasized the importance of appointing Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from local polling station areas to enhance coordination with Booth Level Officers (BLOs). This move aims to ensure accuracy and transparency in updating electoral rolls, a process currently underway in 12 states.

The Chief Electoral Officer advised that each polling station should have at least one BLA, urging political parties to act swiftly. The CEO underscored the importance of strong booth-level coordination to minimize grievances and ensure comprehensive voter inclusion for the forthcoming electoral roll revision.

