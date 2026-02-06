Tragic End: Businessman's Apparent Suicide Shocks Ranchi

In a tragic incident, a Ranchi-based businessman named Anurag Sarawgi allegedly ended his life by jumping from the sixth floor of his apartment, according to police reports on Friday.

The shocking event unfolded at about 10:30 pm on Thursday in the Hindpiri area, with Sarawgi reportedly engaged in a loud phone conversation moments before he bolted his room door and took the fatal leap.

SP (City) Paras Rana confirmed that no suicide note was recovered, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to uncover further details about the apparent suicide.