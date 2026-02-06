Tragic End: Businessman's Apparent Suicide Shocks Ranchi
Anurag Sarawgi, a businessman from Ranchi, was found dead after allegedly jumping from his sixth-floor apartment. The incident occurred around 10:30 pm. He had been conversing loudly on the phone before the act. No suicide note was found, and investigations are ongoing.
In a tragic incident, a Ranchi-based businessman named Anurag Sarawgi allegedly ended his life by jumping from the sixth floor of his apartment, according to police reports on Friday.
The shocking event unfolded at about 10:30 pm on Thursday in the Hindpiri area, with Sarawgi reportedly engaged in a loud phone conversation moments before he bolted his room door and took the fatal leap.
SP (City) Paras Rana confirmed that no suicide note was recovered, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to uncover further details about the apparent suicide.
