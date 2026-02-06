Left Menu

Tragic End: Businessman's Apparent Suicide Shocks Ranchi

Anurag Sarawgi, a businessman from Ranchi, was found dead after allegedly jumping from his sixth-floor apartment. The incident occurred around 10:30 pm. He had been conversing loudly on the phone before the act. No suicide note was found, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:56 IST
Tragic End: Businessman's Apparent Suicide Shocks Ranchi
businessman
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a Ranchi-based businessman named Anurag Sarawgi allegedly ended his life by jumping from the sixth floor of his apartment, according to police reports on Friday.

The shocking event unfolded at about 10:30 pm on Thursday in the Hindpiri area, with Sarawgi reportedly engaged in a loud phone conversation moments before he bolted his room door and took the fatal leap.

SP (City) Paras Rana confirmed that no suicide note was recovered, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to uncover further details about the apparent suicide.

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026