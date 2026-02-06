Left Menu

Tragic Altercation over Side Mirror Turns Deadly in Gautampuri

A fatal dispute over a damaged car side mirror led to the stabbing of two men in Gautampuri. One, a garment vendor, succumbed to injuries. Police detained four suspects, including two juveniles, and recovered the weapon. The incident appeared to result from longstanding enmity. Investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 11:02 IST
Tragic Altercation over Side Mirror Turns Deadly in Gautampuri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dispute over a damaged car side mirror turned fatal in the Gautampuri area Thursday night, resulting in the stabbing of two men, one of whom died. Authorities apprehended four suspects, including two juveniles.

According to police, the altercation began when a car's side mirror was broken. The argument escalated due to a longstanding feud between the groups involved. Emergency services were called after a PCR alert was received, and police quickly arrived on the scene where a crowd had gathered.

The deceased, Arun, a 25-year-old garment vendor, succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS Trauma Centre. Shivam, also 25, sustained critical injuries but remains stable. Authorities are piecing together events, having registered a case and commenced further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026