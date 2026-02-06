Tragic Altercation over Side Mirror Turns Deadly in Gautampuri
A fatal dispute over a damaged car side mirror led to the stabbing of two men in Gautampuri. One, a garment vendor, succumbed to injuries. Police detained four suspects, including two juveniles, and recovered the weapon. The incident appeared to result from longstanding enmity. Investigation continues.
A dispute over a damaged car side mirror turned fatal in the Gautampuri area Thursday night, resulting in the stabbing of two men, one of whom died. Authorities apprehended four suspects, including two juveniles.
According to police, the altercation began when a car's side mirror was broken. The argument escalated due to a longstanding feud between the groups involved. Emergency services were called after a PCR alert was received, and police quickly arrived on the scene where a crowd had gathered.
The deceased, Arun, a 25-year-old garment vendor, succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS Trauma Centre. Shivam, also 25, sustained critical injuries but remains stable. Authorities are piecing together events, having registered a case and commenced further investigation.
