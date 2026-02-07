Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Champions Decorum in Legislative Houses

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the importance of maintaining decorum in legislative houses during a foundation day event for the Bihar assembly. He unveiled the National e-Vidhan Application for paperless legislative processes and stressed that debate should be guided by respect and rules. The event was attended by key political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-02-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 15:18 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Champions Decorum in Legislative Houses
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the importance of decorum and the democratic process, urging legislators to engage in respectful debate during a foundation day event for the Bihar assembly where he unveiled the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), aimed at enabling paperless legislative processes.

Birla stated that upholding decorum in the House is vital for democracy, encouraging members to embrace respectful dialogue over sloganeering and disruptions. The application seeks to modernize legislative practices by providing members with digital access to legislative documents.

Attendees included notable political figures like Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. They discussed Bihar's growth and heritage, emphasizing the need for knowledgeable and competent elected representatives to bolster a strong democracy.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Discovery: Body of Young Girl Found in Thane

Tragic Discovery: Body of Young Girl Found in Thane

 India
2
Modi's Malaysian Visit Bolsters India-Malaysia Ties with Cultural Spectacle

Modi's Malaysian Visit Bolsters India-Malaysia Ties with Cultural Spectacle

 Malaysia
3
Foundation Laid for Amaravati Quantum Valley: A New Global Hub for Quantum Research

Foundation Laid for Amaravati Quantum Valley: A New Global Hub for Quantum R...

 India
4
Political Clash in Parliament: PM Modi's Absence Sparks Controversy

Political Clash in Parliament: PM Modi's Absence Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026