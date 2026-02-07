Lok Sabha Speaker Champions Decorum in Legislative Houses

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the importance of decorum and the democratic process, urging legislators to engage in respectful debate during a foundation day event for the Bihar assembly where he unveiled the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), aimed at enabling paperless legislative processes.

Birla stated that upholding decorum in the House is vital for democracy, encouraging members to embrace respectful dialogue over sloganeering and disruptions. The application seeks to modernize legislative practices by providing members with digital access to legislative documents.

Attendees included notable political figures like Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. They discussed Bihar's growth and heritage, emphasizing the need for knowledgeable and competent elected representatives to bolster a strong democracy.