India's Russian Oil Dilemma Amid US Tariff Reduction

The United States recently decided to reduce tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%, creating speculation over India's future decisions regarding Russian crude oil purchases. This move is part of a broader trade agreement aimed at boosting Indo-US relations.

President Trump emphasized that India has pledged to stop importing oil from Russia and has agreed to purchase energy products from the United States. However, Indian authorities have not confirmed any such commitment, reiterating their focus on ensuring energy security for its vast population.

The issue of India's reliance on Russian oil has been contentious, as the country took advantage of discounted rates amid Western sanctions on Russia following its Ukraine invasion. Nevertheless, India's recent reduction in Russian oil purchases indicates a potential pivot in its energy strategy, balancing international relations and domestic needs.

