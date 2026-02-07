Contentious Panchayat Amendment Sparks Debate in West Bengal Assembly
The introduction of the Panchayat Amendment Bill in West Bengal has ignited a fierce debate in the state assembly. With proponents arguing it's meant to ensure stability and critics contending it's a political maneuver, the Bill's stipulation extends the panchayat office-bearers' tenure from two-and-a-half to three years.
The West Bengal assembly witnessed a heated debate on Monday as the state Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, Pradip Majumdar, presented the Panchayat Amendment Bill. Sharp criticisms were voiced by the opposition, with BJP MLA Biswanath Karak lambasting the bill.
Arup Kumar Das, another BJP legislator, accused the state government of dismantling 'gram sabhas' and ward committees, which he claimed thwarted decentralization efforts. In contrast, Trinamool Congress MLAs Apurba Sarkar and Samir Kumar Jana expressed their support, viewing the amendment as a step towards grassroots stability.
Minister Majumdar defended the bill, explaining that the extension of the panchayat office-bearers' tenure to three years aims to strengthen governance. Training initiatives have been rolled out for thousands of representatives to enhance infrastructure capabilities. Despite opposition allegations of political strategy, Majumdar emphasized the government's commitment to genuine grassroots empowerment.
