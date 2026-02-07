Assam Cabinet Refers Gaurav Gogoi's Alleged Pakistan Links to MHA

In a significant development, the Assam Cabinet has decided to escalate the case concerning Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's alleged connections with Pakistan to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision after a cabinet meeting on Saturday.

The controversial case highlights the involvement of three key players: an Indian MP, his British spouse, and a Pakistani national named Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. Concerns about national security prompted the Assam government to take this step, transferring the matter from the state Special Investigation Team (SIT) to central authorities.

Although MP Gogoi has dismissed the allegations as baseless, Chief Minister Sarma plans to disclose nonconfidential findings at a press conference. The case, involving claims of anti-India conspiracy and potential religious conversion angles, underscores the importance of a comprehensive probe by a national agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)