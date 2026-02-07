Left Menu

Assam Cabinet Refers Gaurav Gogoi's Alleged Pakistan Links to MHA

The Assam Cabinet resolved to refer the case involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's purported Pakistan connections to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma noted the involvement of an MP, his British wife, and a Pakistani national, citing the case's potential impact on national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-02-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 23:35 IST
Assam Cabinet Refers Gaurav Gogoi's Alleged Pakistan Links to MHA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Assam Cabinet has decided to escalate the case concerning Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's alleged connections with Pakistan to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision after a cabinet meeting on Saturday.

The controversial case highlights the involvement of three key players: an Indian MP, his British spouse, and a Pakistani national named Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. Concerns about national security prompted the Assam government to take this step, transferring the matter from the state Special Investigation Team (SIT) to central authorities.

Although MP Gogoi has dismissed the allegations as baseless, Chief Minister Sarma plans to disclose nonconfidential findings at a press conference. The case, involving claims of anti-India conspiracy and potential religious conversion angles, underscores the importance of a comprehensive probe by a national agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

 Global
2
Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

 Global
3
Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

 United States
4
Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026