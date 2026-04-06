Defence minister says Israel hit South Pars petrochemical plant at Asaluyeh after Iran reported attack there, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:52 IST
Defence minister says Israel hit South Pars petrochemical plant at Asaluyeh after Iran reported attack there, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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