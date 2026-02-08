Tragic Wedding Return: Fatal SUV Crash in Jharkhand
In Jharkhand's Chatra district, a tragic SUV crash resulted in one death and four injuries. The accident occurred as eight individuals were returning from a wedding. Manoj Ram, identified as the deceased, died instantly, while the injured were transferred to RIMS-Ranchi for advanced treatment.
In a tragic incident on Sunday morning, an SUV carrying wedding guests crashed into a roadside tree in Jharkhand's Chatra district, resulting in one fatality and injuries to four others, police reported.
The accident occurred on the Itkhori-Pitij Main Road, with eight passengers onboard, returning from a wedding ceremony in Pratapgarh to Sirmattpur, according to authorities.
Manoj Ram, 40, was identified as the individual who died instantly. The injured were initially taken to Chatra Sadar Hospital before being transferred to RIMS-Ranchi for more advanced medical care, an official stated.
