Indo-US Trade Deal: A New Dawn for India's Development

Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey assured that the new Indo-US trade agreement will pave the way for India's development and significantly enhance trade avenues. The Minister for Coal and Mines dismissed opposition critiques, stating their role has become one of perpetual fault-finding with government policies.

Addressing reporters at the BJP district office, Dubey criticized the opposition for attacking both the trade deal and the Union Budget. He emphasized the government's dedication to the nation's future, claiming India's leadership has secured the country's safety like never before.

Highlighting the Union Budget, Dubey described it as a catalyst for development, catering to various societal segments and aiming to make India a developed nation by 2047. According to Dubey, past leaderships who neglected inclusive governance now find faults in the government's strategic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)