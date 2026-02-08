Left Menu

Markram's Proteas Prepared for Tough T20 World Cup Opener Against Canada

South Africa captain Aiden Markram emphasizes the importance of not underestimating Canada in their T20 World Cup opener. He highlights the narrowing performance gap in T20 formats and insists that momentum is crucial. The Proteas aim to start strong and carry forward the confidence gained from the World Test Championship win.

Markram's Proteas Prepared for Tough T20 World Cup Opener Against Canada
South Africa's cricket captain, Aiden Markram, has made it clear that his team will not underestimate Canada in their T20 World Cup opening match. Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Markram emphasized the importance of beginning the tournament with a positive start to build momentum.

Markram noted the shrinking gap in performance levels between top teams and associate nations, which has led to more competitive matches and upsets in recent times. He underscored the need for his team to focus on their strengths and game plans despite having limited information about their Canadian opponents.

Despite their past reputation as ICC tournament 'chokers', Markram believes the confidence gained from winning the World Test Championship has bolstered the team's morale. While he withheld the final team lineup, he expressed confidence in veteran David Miller's readiness and form as the Proteas gear up for the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

