India's Ambitious Trade Plans with the US: A USD 500 Billion Projection

India anticipates purchasing goods worth USD 500 billion from the US over the next five years, as per a new bilateral trade arrangement. This expansive move, underlined by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's remarks, is deemed conservative for a nation aiming to become a USD 30 trillion economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 17:49 IST
India is setting a bold target to purchase USD 500 billion worth of goods from the United States in the coming five years. This ambitious goal, part of a new bilateral trade agreement, is expected to bolster India's aspirations of evolving into a USD 30 trillion economy, said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Goyal emphasized the country's growing demand across sectors like aviation, energy, and technology while noting a competitive advantage owing to lower tariffs compared to other Asian counterparts. With significant investments already made in sectors such as aviation with Boeing, India's imports from the US are anticipated to surge.

The strategic trade deal also aims to enhance India's labor-intensive export sectors, with measures in place to protect domestic industries. As the agreement unfolds, both nations are keenly aware of mutual safeguards designed to address increased imports and ensure balanced trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

