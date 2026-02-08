Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Ethiopia Accuses Eritrea of Military Intrusion

Ethiopia's foreign minister accused Eritrea of military aggression and supporting armed groups. The accusation stems from a letter sent to Eritrea. Despite a historic peace deal in 2018, relations have soured post-Tigray conflict. Ethiopia seeks dialogue but insists on Eritrea's respect for its territorial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:27 IST
Tensions Rise: Ethiopia Accuses Eritrea of Military Intrusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ethiopia's foreign minister has formally accused neighboring Eritrea of military aggression and backing armed groups operating inside Ethiopian territory. This allegation comes from a letter addressed by Ethiopia to Eritrea, as obtained and validated by Reuters.

The two countries' relationship, historically fraught with conflict, saw hope with a peace agreement in 2018. However, Eritrea's absence in the 2022 Tigray conflict resolution has led to deteriorating ties and fears of renewed hostilities following clashes between Tigrayan forces and Ethiopian troops.

Ethiopia urges Eritrea to withdraw its forces and cease support for militants, stressing the need for diplomacy. The prime minister's comments about sea access have strained relations further. Addis Ababa remains open to constructive dialogue, emphasizing mutual respect for territorial sovereignty, including discussions about Red Sea access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CICE's Swift Action Recovers Rs 40 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

CICE's Swift Action Recovers Rs 40 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

 India
2
Teachers Protest: Clash with Police Over Demand for Benefits

Teachers Protest: Clash with Police Over Demand for Benefits

 India
3
Stone Pelting Escalates Tensions Between Tribal Groups in Manipur

Stone Pelting Escalates Tensions Between Tribal Groups in Manipur

 India
4
Tamil Nadu's Fiscal Tightrope: Stalin Criticizes Central Government Policies

Tamil Nadu's Fiscal Tightrope: Stalin Criticizes Central Government Policies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026