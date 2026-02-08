Tensions Rise: Ethiopia Accuses Eritrea of Military Intrusion

Ethiopia's foreign minister has formally accused neighboring Eritrea of military aggression and backing armed groups operating inside Ethiopian territory. This allegation comes from a letter addressed by Ethiopia to Eritrea, as obtained and validated by Reuters.

The two countries' relationship, historically fraught with conflict, saw hope with a peace agreement in 2018. However, Eritrea's absence in the 2022 Tigray conflict resolution has led to deteriorating ties and fears of renewed hostilities following clashes between Tigrayan forces and Ethiopian troops.

Ethiopia urges Eritrea to withdraw its forces and cease support for militants, stressing the need for diplomacy. The prime minister's comments about sea access have strained relations further. Addis Ababa remains open to constructive dialogue, emphasizing mutual respect for territorial sovereignty, including discussions about Red Sea access.

