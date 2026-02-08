Crossing Borders: Easing Tensions as Gaza's Lifeline Reopens

The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt reopened Sunday after a two-day closure, allowing a limited number of Palestinians to travel. The crossing's reopening marks a step forward in the US-backed ceasefire process, crucial for Gaza's access to essential services and the wider world. However, logistical challenges and security hurdles persist.

Despite an agreement allowing up to 50 people to return to Gaza and 50 medical patients plus companions to leave daily, fewer have crossed due to stringent checks and operational delays. Those who managed to cross reported accusations of mistreatment by Israeli and intermediary forces, including the Abu Shabab group.

In a parallel development, senior Hamas officials are negotiating future terms with mediators. They propose a long-term truce and international peacekeeping efforts in exchange for security and infrastructure support. As political negotiations unfold, the people of Gaza hope for stabilized access and autonomy amid ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)